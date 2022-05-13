Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VWAGY. Societe Generale increased their price target on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($284.21) to €280.00 ($294.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($221.05) to €230.00 ($242.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

VWAGY stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.48. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $72.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5526 per share. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

