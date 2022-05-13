VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 180,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 197,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSBGF)

Vsblty Groupe Technologies Corp. operates as a software provider of security and retail analytics technology. It offers proactive digital display, which transforms retail and public spaces, as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

