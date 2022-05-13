Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Shares Down 10.9%

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.67. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

WRDEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wereldhave from €14.00 ($14.74) to €15.50 ($16.32) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wereldhave from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

At Wereldhave, we're reinventing shopping centers. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to work, relax and spend time with friends and family. We now own and operate 30 center locations across the Netherlands, Belgium and France – combining leisure, entertainment, health & beauty and food & drink with more traditional retail.

