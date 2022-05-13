William Blair Comments on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.92) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.12). William Blair also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.71) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $172.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average is $68.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.51) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $7,532,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 102.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 47.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

