William Blair Comments on Planet Fitness, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Planet Fitness in a report issued on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

PLNT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

PLNT stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after buying an additional 2,888,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,765,000 after buying an additional 1,108,100 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,825,000 after buying an additional 846,128 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $73,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

