William Blair Weighs in on Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Grosvenor Capital Management’s FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GCMG. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Grosvenor Capital Management stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.19. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.83 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 187.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 24.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,001,000 after acquiring an additional 151,471 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

