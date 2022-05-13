Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

XELB stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.