YETI (NYSE:YETI) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $71.00. The stock traded as low as $42.11 and last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 7776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 2,552.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,491 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,550.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,714,000 after acquiring an additional 983,453 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $60,545,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $59,059,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after purchasing an additional 704,004 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

