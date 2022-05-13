Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of MX stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $716.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94.

In related news, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $221,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

