Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) to Sell

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

GTBIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $12.43 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.