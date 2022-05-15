143,217 Shares in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Alector at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alector by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,270,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,279,000 after acquiring an additional 85,050 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alector by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,994,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,985,000 after acquiring an additional 752,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth $20,862,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alector by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alector by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 201,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $718.30 million, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alector (Get Rating)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.