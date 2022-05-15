172,900 Shares in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 172,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROVR. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $47,038,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $8,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $60,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $147,560 in the last three months.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.92 on Friday. Rover Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

