233,100 Shares in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 233,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Origin Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Origin Materials by 623.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Materials by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ORGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

In related news, Director Charles Drucker bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Boon Sim bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGN opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $880.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 61.85, a quick ratio of 107.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

