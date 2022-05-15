30,000 Shares in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Laredo Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,352,000 after purchasing an additional 259,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1,776.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 161,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $5,398,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.98.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($1.04). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $183,032.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,548. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

