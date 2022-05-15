44,700 Shares in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Thryv as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Thryv by 23.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,371,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,155,352 shares of company stock valued at $61,200,448. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THRY. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $835.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

