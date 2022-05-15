615,800 Shares in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 615,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Hippo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIPO. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth $1,185,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth $2,808,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIPO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hippo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Hippo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

HIPO opened at $1.62 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

