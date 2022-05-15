63,300 Shares in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.06% of Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NAPA. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

NAPA stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.16. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,261 shares of company stock worth $847,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

