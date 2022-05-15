70,600 Shares in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in KnowBe4 by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in KnowBe4 by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KnowBe4 by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $16.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -150.82.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $304,353.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $709,738 over the last three months. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

