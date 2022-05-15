74,100 Shares in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Hess Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,624,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 88,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 101,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 517,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 281,955 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $145,848,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geurt G. Schoonman purchased 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,971.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,315 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $29.56 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $994.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.549 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

HESM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

