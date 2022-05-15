94,700 Shares in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.06% of ACV Auctions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC raised its position in ACV Auctions by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at $853,791.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.16.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

