Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,778,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 127,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of ALG opened at $113.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.31 and a 12 month high of $160.71. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

