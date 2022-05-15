Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 446.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ambarella were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 99.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 23.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,033,000 after purchasing an additional 183,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $251,740.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $76.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.30 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.60 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.47.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

