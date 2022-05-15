Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,370 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.57% of Ameresco worth $23,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166. Corporate insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

