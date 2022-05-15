APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.42% of APi Group worth $24,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of APi Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,000.

APG opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.25. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

