Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 43,425 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.8% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $141,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $147.11 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

