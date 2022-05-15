Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.3% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Apple were worth $83,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Grace Capital lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 49,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $9,268,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $147.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.79 and a 200-day moving average of $165.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

