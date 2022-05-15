Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,563,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,104 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.4% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $632,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Apple by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 34,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 136,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,222,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

AAPL stock opened at $147.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

