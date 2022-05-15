Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,170,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,768,000 after purchasing an additional 111,382 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,518,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,465,000 after purchasing an additional 427,596 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,532,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC boosted its position in Avaya by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,296,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,649,000 after acquiring an additional 165,569 shares during the period.

AVYA opened at $6.33 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $537.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVYA shares. BWS Financial lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

