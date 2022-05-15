Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.21% of Axon Enterprise worth $22,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $157,861,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $131,573,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 19.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 778,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,197,000 after buying an additional 124,855 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 250,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,305,000 after buying an additional 74,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,462,000 after buying an additional 71,690 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXON stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 188.89 and a beta of 0.55. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.75.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXON. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

