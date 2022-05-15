Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 141,356 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,356 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.30% of CAE worth $24,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after buying an additional 141,467 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

