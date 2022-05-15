Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 18,878 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.50% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $24,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Main Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $266,000.

GXC stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1 year low of $73.89 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.25.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

