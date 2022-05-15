Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 19,434 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $24,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

