Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 23,381 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,306 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,381 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.60% of Community Bank System worth $24,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $71.79. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $62.08 and a one year high of $82.10.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBU. Piper Sandler cut Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

