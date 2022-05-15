Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 29,606 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.69% of Spire worth $23,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Spire by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spire by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,259 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,282,000 after acquiring an additional 67,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $228,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

SR stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.06. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

