Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 79,532 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,097 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,532 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.35% of Sunrun worth $24,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 37,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sunrun by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Sunrun by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 65,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Sunrun by 1,279.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 73,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.79.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 2.24. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,347 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

