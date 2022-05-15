Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,253 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.79% of Cactus worth $22,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cactus news, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $792,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 26,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $1,636,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHD opened at $47.43 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.84 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on WHD shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

