Bank of America Corp DE Buys 15,588 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,588 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.81% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $22,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $280,000.
NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $135.15 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $121.75 and a 12-month high of $154.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.96.
