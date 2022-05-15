Bank of America Corp DE Buys 353,550 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,550 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.69% of Cadence Bank worth $22,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 314,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 142,524 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 423,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 148,048 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 76,076 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $4,292,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Cadence Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.