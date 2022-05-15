Bank of America Corp DE Buys 410,013 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 218.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,013 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Jamf were worth $22,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Jamf by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 8,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $322,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $43,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,064 over the last three months.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of JAMF opened at $23.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Jamf’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

