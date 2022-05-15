Bank of America Corp DE Buys 88,226 Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 272.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,226 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.13% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $22,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $638,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BBH opened at $143.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.81 and a 200 day moving average of $170.47. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $133.45 and a 12-month high of $222.22.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.