Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of Fair Isaac worth $23,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $100,216,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $97,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $60,173,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,395,000 after acquiring an additional 65,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,692.8% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,417,000 after acquiring an additional 62,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $361.53 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $423.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.00.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.14.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

