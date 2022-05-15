Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.02% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $24,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GINN. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,899,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,139,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,029,000 after purchasing an additional 109,436 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 356.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 39,740 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 86.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,486,000.

Shares of GINN opened at $44.57 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $65.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67.

