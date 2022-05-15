Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,637 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 138,720 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.52% of Matador Resources worth $22,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 439.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,927 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after purchasing an additional 889,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,290,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,639,000 after acquiring an additional 281,149 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of MTDR opened at $48.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 3.83. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

