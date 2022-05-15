Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,179 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.55% of Skyline Champion worth $24,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $38,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.92. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

