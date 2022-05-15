Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,909 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.56% of BWX Technologies worth $24,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of BWXT opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,788. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

