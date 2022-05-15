Bank of America Corp DE Has $22.15 Million Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,372,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.47% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $22,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at about $377,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MQY opened at $12.72 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

