Bank of America Corp DE Has $22.41 Million Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 761,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.45% of Construction Partners worth $22,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 83.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.14 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.28%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROAD. Raymond James upgraded shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

