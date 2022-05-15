Bank of America Corp DE Has $22.48 Million Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 107.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,832 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.53% of Sanderson Farms worth $22,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,995,000 after purchasing an additional 772,892 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $79,813,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 4.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $188.04 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.34 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAFM. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

