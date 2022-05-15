Bank of America Corp DE Has $22.80 Million Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.67% of Mueller Industries worth $22,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $246,966,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 179,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 962,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,545,000 after purchasing an additional 132,039 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 130,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 99,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $120,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,202.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $53.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 43.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

Mueller Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.