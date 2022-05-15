Bank of America Corp DE Has $22.84 Million Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,702,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,778 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.26% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $22,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTEN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 427,789 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 152.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $304,153.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,019.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 686,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,957 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTEN opened at $15.12 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -5.71%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

